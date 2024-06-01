Coming June 8: Edmonds Jazz Walk 2024

The Edmonds Jazz Walk is almost here. Order your tickets today and save. Get tickets before midnight Sunday, June 2, to save $15.

Details

Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m. to midnight

Headquarters: Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds

108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Pre-sale price:

$40 for adults

$30 students (under 18)

At the door:

$55 for adults

$45 students (under 18)

For a full schedule and artist bios, see the Edmonds Jazz Walk website. Here is overview of the schedule with links to artist pages:

4:30 to 9 p.m.. Pick up tickets at Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds

5-5:45 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Edmonds Woodway Jazz Ensemble

6:00 – 6:45 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Shoreline High School Jazz Band

6-9 p.m. @ The Cafe Louvre – Reuel Lubag 50th Anniversary Soundsation Jam

6-8 p.m. @ Hazel Miller Plaza – Golden Earrings Duo

6-8:45 p.m. @ Graphite – Maria Wulf Quartet

6-8:45 p.m. @ Masonic Lodge – Pearl Django

6-8:45 p.m. @ Gallery North – Conner Eisenmenger

6-8:45 p.m. @ American Legion Hall – Navy Brass Band

6-8:45 p.m. @ Cole Gallery – Richard Cole Quartet +

6-8:45 p.m. @ Cascadia Art Museum – Jake Bergevin Quintet

6-8:45 p.m. @ Vie & Vin – Tobi Stone

6-9:00 pm @ Dusted Valley Wine Bar – Susan Pascal, Hans Teuber, Jeff Johnson

7-7:45 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Seattle Jazz Network

7-10 p.m. @ Kelnero* – Jacqueline Tabor *21+

7-10 p.m. @ Vinbero – Steve Treseler

8:15-9:15 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Soundsation Vocal Jazz Ensemble

9 p.m.-midnight @ Graphite – Jun Lida

9 p.m.-midnight @ Vie & Vin – Brushes and Bass

9 p.m.-midnight @ American Legion- UMAMI Jazz Fusion

9 p.m.-midnight @ Masonic Lodge – EntreMundos Qaurteto

9 p.m.-midnight @ Cole Gallery – Jay Thomas Trio

You can find more information about the venues, a map and artist biographies here.