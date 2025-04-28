Come dance with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club in May

You’re invited to enjoy folk dances from around the world every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. in Lynnwood, thanks to Sno-King International Dance Club. In May, participants will learn dances from Catalonia (Spain), Scotland, Russia, and France, in addition to the dances introduced in the beginner’s classes.

The club offers no-partner, couple and set dances, and you don’t need to bring a partner. Dancing starts at 6:45 p.m. on the second Wednesday, when the club teaches a set dance. There is also a beginner’s class from 6:30-7 p.m. on the other Wednesdays.

All 7 p.m. Wednesday dances start with requests and move on to a short lesson. A program of dances follows, mixed with more requests. The second Saturday of each month there is a party from 7-9 p.m., with no teaching.

The club meets at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $8 and your first time is free. Learn more at www.sno-king.org, by emailing dancesnoking@gmail.com or calling 425-610-9393.

