Comcast extends COVID-19 response policies to June 30

As shelter in place continues to be the norm and schools remain closed across the country, Comcast announced it will extend its commitments for Xfinity customers through June 30 to help ensure students can finish out the school year from home and remain connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.

Originally announced on March 13, Comcast made the following commitments that will now be extended into the summer:

No disconnects and waiving late fees : Comcast will not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service, and will waive late fees if customers contact them and let Comcast know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Care teams are available to offer flexible payment options or help find other solutions.

: Comcast will not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service, and will waive late fees if customers contact them and let Comcast know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Care teams are available to offer flexible payment options or help find other solutions. Xfinity WiFi free for everyone : Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.

: Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Pausing your data plan : All customers will receive unlimited data for no additional charge.

: All customers will receive unlimited data for no additional charge. Internet Essentials: Comcast is extending its offer of 60 days of complimentary service for new customers through June 30. Internet Essentials is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. For more information, visit www.internetessentials.com.

“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”