Comcast donates laptops to veterans at Edmonds College

Comcast recently donated laptops to several veterans services organizations and groups in Washington state in partnership with Operation Military Family. Leadership from each organization met with Comcast at the Edmonds College Veterans Resource Center to receive the 40 laptops and share stories of the impact they will make for the veterans they serve.

The organizations receiving the laptops are:

Each organization works directly with veterans in the area, providing them with free resources and services.

“The main digital equity barrier for veterans is access to technology, which is why this donation of laptops from Comcast is so impactful,” said Mike Schindler, CEO of Edmonds-based Operation Military Family. “These laptops will allow veterans, and their families, to apply for jobs, stay in touch with friends and family, continue their education, and so much more.”

The donation continues a partnership between Comcast and Operation Military Family. Comcast donated $20,000, 200 laptops, and a digital skills program to Operation Military Family in November 2022 in honor of Military Appreciation Month and made a similar donation in 2021.

“These computers, Comcast’s gift to us, have been life changing for a lot of people,” said Dennis Gibbs, outreach specialist at Edmonds College. “Being able to hand someone a laptop computer and say ‘this is your computer’ is something that isn’t being done a lot of other places. So, this gift is just magnificent. It’s going to get veterans into a better life.”

Added James Armstrong, disabled veterans case manager at Lynnwood WorkSource: “By having the computer at home veterans can do things they couldn’t do before like logging into Indeed.com and Worksource WA and apply for jobs and doing interviews.”

Steve Pennington, Edmonds College Foundation board member, said the donation to the veteran community “was significant because they’re providing community to the veterans community at large, who need those computers to do things like applying for a job, independent study, and their education.”