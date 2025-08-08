Colton Taylor Cumpston: Meadowdale High and Edmonds College graduate

Colton Taylor Cumpston

Colton Taylor Cumpston took his own life on July 13, 2025. He grew up in Lynnwood, WA and attended Trinity Lutheran Church for Pre-school and Kindergarten, Lynndale Elementary, Meadowdale Middle School and Meadowdale Senior High, graduating in 2017.

He was active in Sno-King Youth Club Sports and Pacific Little League when he was younger. He received his 2-year associate’s degree at Edmonds Community College and then moved to Surprise, Arizona where he finished up his bachelor’s degree in history and was working on getting his teaching certification.

He is predeceased by his Grandmother Barbara Cain. He leaves behind his mother, Erin Cain; father, Mark Cumpston, stepmother Jennifer Cumpston and half-brothers Ryan and Max Cumpston; Grandfather Benjamin Cain; Grandmother Karen Milligan; Aunts and Uncles Shannon Cain and Chris Toney; Maureen and Seth Conant; Garth and Rachael Cumpston; and cousins Emma and Graham Cumpston as well as numerous extended family and friends. He will be missed.