College Place Elementary shifts to remote learning until at least Jan. 24

College Place Elementary has joined two other schools in shifting to remote learning due to a number of staff and students out to illness.

According to a letter that Principal Carla Carrizosa sent to families, remote learning started on Friday, Jan. 14. The school plans to return to in-person learning Monday, Jan. 24. A total of 20% of teachers and 37% of students are out due to illness, Carrizosa said.

Lynnwood High School and Mountlake Terrace Elementary School announced earlier this week that they had temporarily shifted to remote learning due to staff and student illness:

The Edmonds School District announced in an update to families Monday night that it was “preparing for the possibility to temporarily shift to remote learning” due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The district also said it is postponing concerts, performances and in-person meetings, and suspending snack breaks for all grade levels to minimize the time students aren’t wearing masks.

The district said its decision to transition to remote learning will be based on either the direction of the state Department of Health or the Snohomish Health District, or on “the district’s ability to have enough staff given absences due to illness.”

The district warned families in a notice Sunday that student transportation could be impacted by a severe shortage of bus drivers “due to illness and Department of Health requirements.”

Here is the complete letter to College Place Elementary families: