College news: Vivian Nowka-Keane graduates from RIT

Vivian Nowka-Keane of Mountlake Terrace graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
Some 4,800 degrees were conferred in the 2022-2023 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses.
Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
