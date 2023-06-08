College-bound Mountlake Terrace HS athletes honored during signing ceremony Wednesday

Posted: June 7, 2023 1 Photo: L-R: Chris Meegan, Carter Middleton, Mark Tiersma, Marley Halse, Riki Kobayashi, Sierra Sonko and Cameron Dunn. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)
L-R: Chris Meegan, Carter Middleton, Mark Tiersma, Marley Halse, Riki Kobayashi, Sierra Sonko and Cameron Dunn. Not pictured is Mason Hrcek. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)

Eight Mountlake Terrace High School senior athletes who will be playing sports in college next fall signed their letters of intent during a signing ceremony at the school before family, friends and coaches Wednesday afternoon.

“These young men and women have earned a scholarship to play at the next level, which we all know is not easy to do. It’s a huge accomplishment and an honor so we want to make sure to recognize these student athletes,” said MTHS Athletic Director Sharalee Matthews-Malloy.

The athletes are:

Sierra Sonko
Girls soccer
Sacramento State University

Riki Kobayashi
Boys soccer
Whitman College

Cameron Dunn
Softball
Providence College

Mason Hrcek
Pole vault
Seattle Pacific University

Mark Tiersma
Track
Evergreen State College

Carter Middleton
Track
Evergreen State College

Chris Meegan
Basketball
Edmonds College

Marley Halse
Equestrian
University of Minnesota-Crookston

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME