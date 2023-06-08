College-bound Mountlake Terrace HS athletes honored during signing ceremony Wednesday

Eight Mountlake Terrace High School senior athletes who will be playing sports in college next fall signed their letters of intent during a signing ceremony at the school before family, friends and coaches Wednesday afternoon.
“These young men and women have earned a scholarship to play at the next level, which we all know is not easy to do. It’s a huge accomplishment and an honor so we want to make sure to recognize these student athletes,” said MTHS Athletic Director Sharalee Matthews-Malloy.
The athletes are:
Sierra Sonko
Girls soccer
Sacramento State University
Riki Kobayashi
Boys soccer
Whitman College
Cameron Dunn
Softball
Providence College
Mason Hrcek
Pole vault
Seattle Pacific University
Mark Tiersma
Track
Evergreen State College
Carter Middleton
Track
Evergreen State College
Chris Meegan
Basketball
Edmonds College
Marley Halse
Equestrian
University of Minnesota-Crookston
