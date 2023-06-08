College-bound Mountlake Terrace HS athletes honored during signing ceremony Wednesday

Eight Mountlake Terrace High School senior athletes who will be playing sports in college next fall signed their letters of intent during a signing ceremony at the school before family, friends and coaches Wednesday afternoon.

“These young men and women have earned a scholarship to play at the next level, which we all know is not easy to do. It’s a huge accomplishment and an honor so we want to make sure to recognize these student athletes,” said MTHS Athletic Director Sharalee Matthews-Malloy.

The athletes are:

Sierra Sonko

Girls soccer

Sacramento State University

Riki Kobayashi

Boys soccer

Whitman College

Cameron Dunn

Softball

Providence College

Mason Hrcek

Pole vault

Seattle Pacific University

Mark Tiersma

Track

Evergreen State College

Carter Middleton

Track

Evergreen State College

Chris Meegan

Basketball

Edmonds College

Marley Halse

Equestrian

University of Minnesota-Crookston