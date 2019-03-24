Coldwell Banker Bain meets $50K fundraising goal for domestic violence initiative

Real estate brokerage firm Coldwell Banker Bain announced it met its 2018 $50,000 fundraising goal for “Bring Hope Home,” a company referral initiative benefitting Domestic Violence Housing First.

A program facilitated through the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Domestic Violence Housing First approach focuses on getting survivors of domestic violence into stable housing as quickly as possible, and then providing the necessary support as they rebuild their lives. Key components of Domestic Violence Housing First include survivor-driven, trauma-informed, mobile advocacy, community engagement, and flexible financial assistance. Specific services provided by funding include those around children’s needs, debt assistance, education/training, employment assistance, housing readiness, legal assistance, mortgage and move-in costs, physical/mental health needs, rental assistance, security assistance, transportation assistance, and utility bills.

CB Bain brokers, in an effort facilitated by its national Relocation Division, donated $300 to Domestic Violence Housing First for every outgoing referral it received through its national broker referral network that ended in a closed transaction.

Linda Olsen, housing director for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Kim Hart, Executive Vice President, Corporate Business Development for Coldwell Banker Bain discuss the program here.

Bill Riss, CB Bain CEO and owner, initiated the charge to support domestic violence via a companywide campaign after reviewing data that shows that breaking the cycle of domestic violence is critical to ensuring that all Washington state residents have safe and stable housing. He announced the successful campaign results at recent large company meetings with hundreds of brokers in attendance, and also announced the company’s intent to continue its support and work to exceed the 2018 fundraising results in 2019.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the response from Coldwell Banker Bain brokers to this initiative, nor am I surprised that we met our goal,” Riss said. “Our brokers are extremely active and involved in their communities, and they know the positive impact that having a stable home has on families. That we’re able to facilitate these efforts and be a part of helping the Coalition in such important work is extremely fulfilling and a natural extension of our business.”

Added Michelle Van Tassell, principal managing broker of Coldwell Banker Bain’s Lynnwood and Edmonds offices: “Safe and stable housing is a basic need that the real estate industry has always strongly promoted. Whatever we can do to support our state’s efforts to end the effects of domestic violence, we work toward fervently. We have also seen that advocating for victims through ‘Bring Hope Home’ drives discussions and planning around other ways we can make an impact together.

“At Coldwell Banker Bain, our work environment has always extended far beyond our four walls,” Van Tassell added. “We retain and attract the type of brokers who understand and believe this innately, and who sees the inter-connectedness between feeling safe and stable housing as a right for all.”