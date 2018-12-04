Cold weather shelter open Tuesday night, Dec. 4

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 4 and 5.

The shelter opensTuesday, Dec. 4 at 7:15 p.m. at Maple Park Church, 60th Avenue West and 176th Street Southwest, in Lynnwood. Pickup will be at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., at 7 p.m. sharp, and at the bus stop next to Trader Joe’s, Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest, at 7:05 p.m.

The time for Wednesday night’s shelter opening will be different than Tuesday’s, and will be announced later.