Cold weather shelter in Lynnwood open Sunday night, Jan. 12

The cold weather shelter at Maple Park Church in Lynnwood will be open Sunday evening, Jan. 12
Check-in time starts at 7 p.m. Hot meals and beds will be provided. Doors close at 9 p.m.
Vans will give guests a ride to the shelter, located at 17620 60th Ave. W., from the following locations:
– 7 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.
– 7:10 p.m. at James Village, 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99
– 7:25 p.m. at Value Village, 17216 Hwy 99
Guests may drive to the shelter. Parking is available onsite.
Snohomish County updates its cold weather shelter webpage daily at snohomish-county-public-safety-hub-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/cold-weather-shelters.
