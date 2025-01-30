Cold weather causes steep drop in blood donations 

Blood banks in Washington are urging residents to donate blood after available supplies reached alarming low levels in January, the Washington State Department of Health said in a news release.

The cold weather and dangerous driving conditions have kept many donors from making or keeping appointments. This has led to shortages of available blood for transfusions and treatment, particularly for Type O blood, both negative and positive, and platelets.

Low blood supplies may force some hospitals to delay or cancel procedures. Shortages also limit emergency departments’ ability to respond to mass casualties or other health emergencies.

One pint of donated blood can save up to three lives by providing red blood cells, plasma, or platelets to people in need. It takes 1,000 donors a day to keep up with the demand for blood.

Appointments can be scheduled at your convenience and take about an hour. Learn more details, including eligibility requirements, by visiting Northwest Blood Coalition members’ websites:

Vitalant

Bloodworks Northwest

American Red Cross