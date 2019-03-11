Coffee with the City set for March 13

Citizens, business owners and others from the community are invited to join city officials for a cup of coffee and hear first-hand what’s happening in the city. This casual event will be held on Wednesday, March 13 from 6-7 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions, provide input on city services or just listen to the conversation. The informal setting provides citizens an opportunity to get involved, learn more about city government and its services, and hear what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or call Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206.