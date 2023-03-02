Cocoon House seeks host homes in South Snohomish County; learn more at March 8 event

A local nonprofit aims to connect families with youth in their community who need emergency housing. Cocoon House is hosting an information session in Edmonds Wednesday, March 8, about its Connections Host Homes Program. The program provides youth ages 12-17 short-term crisis housing, for a maximum of 21 days, through participating host homes.

Cocoon House launched the Host Homes program in 2021, based on a nationally-recognized, community-based approach to providing short-term shelter for youth. The model allows young people to stay in their community, close to their schools and existing support systems, while staff work to reunite them with family or secure long-term housing.

During the Edmonds event, Cocoon House staff and a current host home family will answer a range of questions, including:

What is a host home?

How do youth qualify?

Do I have to become a foster parent? (no!)

Can I work full time and be a Host Home?

What training is provided?

Is Cocoon House available 24/7 to support me (Yes)!?

The event is free and open to all. It begins at 4:30 p.m. at Brigid’s Bottle Shop, 188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds. To RSVP, email info@cocooonhouse.org.

Elaine Helm, an Edmonds resident and member of the board of directors for Cocoon House, said the event is an opportunity to help address a need in our area. “We know many young people in our community need safe emergency housing,” Helm said. “This program offers an opportunity for us to provide a warm, welcoming refuge while a teen in crisis gets the support they need.”

Since 1991, Cocoon House has been the leading provider of shelter and homelessness prevention services to youth and their families in Snohomish County. Cocoon House’s mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for youth and young adults and envisions a world where every young person is healthy and thriving.

Professional staff offer youth and young adults case management, mental health referrals, job and school assistance, housing navigation and life skills training. Cocoon House serves more than 2500 young people a year through outreach, housing, and prevention. Learn more about Cocoon House and Host Homes at www.cocoonhouse.org.





