Clyde and Lois Ambacher: Mountlake Terrace couple known for volunteer work, love of outdoors

Beloved mother and grandmother, Lois Ambacher (née Softky) was born in Seattle, WA in 1936 and passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2021. She graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1952 and from the University Of Washington School Of Nursing in 1957. Lois met her husband Clyde Ambacher while working as a nurse at Harborview Hospital. After her children entered elementary school, Lois worked as a registered nurse at Westhill Elementary in the Northshore School District for over 25 years, retiring in 1997.

Beloved father and grandfather, Clyde Ambacher was born in Tulare, South Dakota in 1931 and passed away on August 23, 2021 shortly following the loss of his dear wife Lois. Clyde served as a corpsman on the Navy medical ship USS Haven during the Korean War. After the war, he moved to Seattle and attended the University of Washington where he obtained a Chemistry degree in 1959. Clyde worked as a chemist for Northwest Labs and Laucks Testing Labs before retiring in 1996.

Clyde and Lois lived in Bothell for over 40 years before moving to Mountlake Terrace in 2006. They lived their lives with an emphasis on helping others through service. Clyde and Lois gave their time and energy to numerous organizations throughout their lives including coaching Little League, serving on various PTAs, and volunteering with the Boys Scouts of America, the Girl Scouts, the Kenmore Library Board, the Bothell Food Bank, the Washington Trail Association, and the Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Library. Upon their retirement, Clyde and Lois lived at Mount Rainier National Park every summer and volunteered with the maintenance department. Many trails were kept litter-free, and maintained, by the hands of Lois and Clyde Ambacher. They were frequent attendees at all their grandchildren’s various sporting, theater, and school events. They also explored the world through travel to Japan, Washington D.C., Boston and Maine, and cruises to Hawaii, Alaska, and through the Panama Canal. Throughout their lives, Clyde and Lois loved being active outdoors and could likely be found hiking, camping, or gardening. From her love of gardening and the outdoors, Lois could identify almost any plant or wildflower native to this area. Clyde’s decades of involvement with the Boy Scouts, Lois’ decades of school nursing, and Clyde and Lois’ years of service at Mount Rainier meant their children and grandchildren were often approached by strangers who recognized the Ambacher last name. It is a comfort to know how many lives were impacted by our cherished Lois and Clyde.

Clyde and Lois are survived by their children Bill (Nancy), Sheri (Michael Bury) and Marty (Jennifer) along with grandchildren Renee Ambacher-Pankiewicz (David), Katherine Ambacher Heins (Dustin), EJ Ambacher, and Logan Bury. Neither Clyde nor Lois wanted a service to be held upon their passing, but preferred that their remains be scattered at Mount Rainier where they will be together forever. If you would like to honor their memory, memorial donations can be made any of the above areas in which they volunteered.