Clothes for Kids to open for school shopping Aug. 21

Clothes For Kids, which provides school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District, will open for shopping for the 2019-2020 school year Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Clothes For Kids provides school clothing (including socks, underwear, and shoes) to students in our community whose families qualify for free or reduced meals at school.

Shopping hours are Monday/Wednesday/Friday 9 a.m. – noon, and Tuesday/Thursday 5:30 – 7:30 pm.

Any child who attends school in Snohomish County or the Northshore School District (Head Start/ECEAP through 12th grade) and requests help qualifies for Clothes For Kids.

Click here for more information about who qualifies for Clothes For Kids.