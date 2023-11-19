Clothes for Kids to hold clothing drive at Edmonds tree lighting ceremony Nov. 25

If you plan to attend the tree lighting in downtown Edmonds Saturday, Nov. 25, remember to bring clothing for children in need. Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for children in the Edmonds School District, will be collecting donations during the event.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tree lighting is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. at Centennial Plaza, 5th and Bell Street. Clothes for Kids is asking for donations of socks, mittens, hats, winter coats (all youth sizes), boys pants and athletic shoes. Cash donations are always welcome so the organization can purchase additional clothing. To donate online, visit clothesforkids.org/monetary-donations.

“During the colder months, many families rely on us for appropriate clothing for school and the weather, “ said Clothes for Kids Executive Director Joan Morrison. “We know when children have access to high-quality school clothes and shoes, they can attend their classes feeling warm, well-dressed, and ready to succeed.”

Thousands of people are expected to attend the tree lighting event, which includes free cookies and warm drinks; festive music and a visit from Santa. This year, the event is sponsored by Comstock Jewelers. Learn more here.