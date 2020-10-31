Clothes for Kids still working to support students — and they need your help

While so many things are in flux due to COVID, Lynnwood-based Clothes For Kids continues its mission of providing clothing to Edmonds School District students in need — and you can help.
The organization had to cancel this year’s annual in-person fundraising breakfast, and instead has launched a virtual drive, with the goal of raising $50,000. The money contributed will support Clothes for Kids’ work to provide services to students and maintain operations.
Click here to donate online. If you prefer to mail your gift, make checks payable to Clothes For Kids and send to: 16725 52nd Ave. W., Suite B – Lynnwood, WA 9803