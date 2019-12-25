Clothes for Kids seeks winter coat donations for students in need

Clothes for Kids, which provides wardrobes for Edmonds School District students in need, is seeking donations so they can purchase warm coats for students this winter.

This year, Clothes for Kids is anticipating supplying 4,000 low-income students with a warm winter coat and lightweight coat. The coats will complete the school wardrobe each student receives when they shop at Clothes for Kids.

In addition to clothing, cash donations are accepted as well. According to its website, Clothes for Kids does not receive government assistance and individual donations make up a majority of the organization’s revenue. The organization’s year-end goal is to raise $30,000.

The cost of providing a complete school wardrobe to one high school student is $100. Or, a $20 monthly donation could provide 15 new coats during the year.

Donations could be made at the Clothes for Kids website.