Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District, is hosting an open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at its Lynnwood location, 16725 52nd Ave. W.

Educators and interested community members are invited to stop by for refreshments, a tour of the facility, and the chance to learn more about Clothes For Kids from volunteers, staff and board members.

Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 425-741-6500.