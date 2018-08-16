Clothes for Kids open for back-to-school shopping Aug. 22

1
0

Back-to-school clothing distribution at Clothes For Kids, which provides clothes for children in need in the Edmonds School District, will begin on Aug. 22. Each student who comes in to shop can get a full school wardrobe at no cost, including outerwear, shoes, socks and underwear.

Clothes for Kids notes that it has made some changes to the program for upcoming school year, aimed at improving accessibility for families they serve:

They will be open for school shopping from 9 a.m. to noon on these Saturdays: Sept. 15, Oct. 13, and Nov. 10.

They will remain open for school shopping through the end of March.

They will be open for school shopping on these holidays:

Veteran’s Day, Nov. 12

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 21

Presidents’ Day, Feb. 18

Starting in January 2019, Clothes for Kids will offer a second wardrobe to students who have already received a school wardrobe from Clothes For Kids in the fall.

The Clothes for Kids Shop is located at 16725 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. To learn more about eligibility requirements, visit www.clothesforkids.org.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here