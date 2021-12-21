Clothes for Kids makes year-end appeal for donations

A warm winter coat can do a lot to improve the attitude of a student waiting at the bus stop. This year, Lynnwood-based Clothes For Kid will provide a warm winter coat and a light-weight coat to each of the over 5,000 low-income students who we serve, including those in the Edmonds School District. The two coats are included in the complete school wardrobe that each student receives when they shop at Clothes For Kids.

As a grass-roots organization receiving no government funding, Clothes for Kids notes that individual donors make up the bulk of its revenue. The goal for its year-end annual appeal is to raise $20,000.

It costs approximately $100 to provide a complete school wardrobe to one high school student. A donation of just $20 per month could supply 15 new coats for the year for students in need.

You can learn more and donate here.