‘Clothes For Kids influenced how I see clothes, fashion and community’: Event celebrates Lynnwood-based nonprofit

A Lynnwood-based nonprofit organization clothed 5,678 students in 2024-25.

That amounts to 23,390 pairs of underwear, 23,390 pairs of socks, 17,034 pants and shirts, 5,678 coats, 5,678 jackets and 5,678 shoes.

“That’s the largest number we have ever seen,” Clothes For Kids Executive Director Cassie Morey said at an event Thursday. “It’s exciting but it’s also scary because I’m seeing that number grow every day.”

Clothes For Kids held its annual Transforming Lives Breakfast on Oct. 23 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood. More than 100 people attended, ranging from volunteers to sponsors, and supporters and past/present customers.

The organization offers a retail-like environment at 16725 52nd Ave. W., Suite B, Lynnwood, for students looking to shop for a school wardrobe. Since 1984, it has been serving low-income children in Snohomish County and the Northshore School District.

Morey said the goal is to reach $40,000.

As of Thursday afternoon, the organization raised $10,890, according to its website. That doesn’t include any checks or cash donated at the event.

Those interested in donating can go here.

At the event, three speakers shared their experience with the organization: Anna Vuu, Delilah Rodriguez and MJ Guadamud.

Vuu is a past Clothes For Kids customer. She said she used to get hand-me-down clothes that were either too big or too old-fashioned when she was young. She eventually found clothes she liked after her family came across the organization.

“These clothes gave me confidence in school,” Vuu said.

Rodriguez, who has been a Clothes For Kids customer for about 24 years, was nervous about visiting the organization at first. She said she quickly realized how kind and helpful the staffers and volunteers were.

“It made me feel secure and happy to be able to have nice clothes for my kids,” Rodriguez said.

Guadamud, an upcoming college student, said she used to feel out of place when she wore hand-me-downs that didn’t fit her. When she stepped foot in Clothes For Kids, she found clothes that were “actually really, really cute.”

“Clothes For Kids influenced how I see clothes, fashion and community,” Guadamud said.

Morey also awarded Pat Greenstreet the Sharie Ennis Founder Circle Award for going “above and beyond” and for serving, volunteering and donating garage space (for storage) to the organization.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.






