Clothes For Kids hires Cassie Morey as executive director

Cassie Morey has been hired as the executive director of Lynnwood-based Clothes For Kids, which provides free school wardrobes to lower-income students who qualify and attend school in Snohomish County or the Northshore School District.

According to a Clothes for Kids announcement, Morey brings a wealth of experience from both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, having successfully managed a diverse grants portfolio and contributed to the development of a start-up business. Her most recent role was as the executive director of the Camano Animal Shelter Association.

“As a longtime advocate for youth, I’m honored to return to my roots and become a part of Clothes For Kids.” Morey said, “I am excited to inspire and support a positive, life-changing impact in the lives of underprivileged youth in our community.”

Diane Hein, president of the Clothes for Kids Board of Directors, said that Morey’s background in supporting youth-focused programs in the private foundation sector and extensive experience in grant distribution “is an excellent fit for our needs at Clothes For Kids. We are confident that her leadership will help us address the growing demand for our services as we diligently work to achieve our mission. She was instrumental in the success of our annual auction, and we are now working to successfully execute our annual Transforming Lives Breakfast on Nov. 1, 2024.”

Clothes for Kids is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.