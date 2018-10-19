Clothes for Kids celebrates 34 years of helping schoolchildren in need

1 of 4

Hundreds gathered at the Lynnwood Convention Center Thursday morning to celebrate the work of Clothes for Kids, which for 34 years has providing school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District.

The organization is 34 years old and the need continues to be great. This year, Executive Director Joy Ingram said, Clothes for Kids has served 400 more students than last year, distributing 62,000 items of clothing.

Emceeing the annual fundraising event, now in its ninth year, was local sportscaster Jen Mueller, who talked about the role that clothing plays in instilling self-confidence, in both adults and youngsters alike.

“There is a part of your wardrobe or your clothes that allow you to be who you are,” Mueller said. “Kids know that it’s true, and your donation makes sure they have confidence.”

“It is the comfort level to step out in the world and be who they are. It allows them to see their potential and not just what’s in their closet.”

During the breakfast, volunteers Lisa Flynn and Ken Powers were presented with the Sherrie Ennis founders award, for their work to create an inventory tracking system. Washington Energy Services, meanwhile, was recognized as the 2018 Community Partner. According to Ingram, Washington Energy Services replaced both a broken furnace and non-working air conditioner at Clothes for Kids’ Lynnwood store, all free of charge, and employees donated their own time on Saturdays to complete the installation.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel