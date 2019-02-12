Closures, power outages in MLT after more snow

A snow-related outage knocked out power to roughly 1,400 customers, including the Town Center area, for a few hours early Monday night after a tree branch hit a power line. Power was out at the Mountlake Terrace Freeway transit station, and Sound Transit said it set up temporary lights in response.

As more snow fell Monday, the city’s public works crews continued their efforts to make roads safe for drivers.

Three crews have been working around the clock to plow and sand and will continue to do so, said City Clerk and Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

“We’ve received numerous compliments from the community, and the city — specifically our crews — appreciate that very much,” she said.

Mountlake Terrace has also received praise from the city’s neighboring jurisdictions for their work in clearing the city’s roads, she said.

More weather-related updates for Mountlake Terrace include:

-City Hall is open with limited staff. Passports will not be issued this week, because it requires a certification process the city is currently too understaffed to provide.

-The city’s planning commission meeting was cancelled.

– All Edmonds School District schools and programs were closed Monday and will be closed on Tuesday.

-Edmonds Community College canceled all classes — evening and online included — and activities, both Monday and Tuesday.

For more city-related updates visit the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Facebook page.