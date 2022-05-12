Closure of southbound I-5 highway and ramps at Mountlake Terrace scheduled overnight for May 13-15

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will be closing the southbound lanes of I-5 south from 220th Street Southwest to State Route 104 in Mountlake Terrace overnight starting on Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15.

Starting as early as 11 p.m. on Friday, the southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed until 6 a.m. the following morning. The southbound lanes will close as early as 11 p.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 6:30 a.m. the following morning. On Sunday, the southbound lanes will close as early as 11 p.m. and will reopen at 4 a.m. the following morning.

For all three nights, the 46th Ave HOV direct access on-ramp to I-5 southbound will close at 9 p.m. and the 220th Ave on-ramp to I-5 southbound will close at 10 p.m. The Mountlake Terrace Bus Flyover south and north ramps will remain closed the entire weekend. As a result, Sound Transit Express route 512 will be re-routed to bus bay 3 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

To minimize impacts to drivers, southbound I-5 traffic will need to follow designated detour routes. Northbound traffic lanes will remain open. Northbound lanes are scheduled to be closed the weekend of May 20-22 in the same vicinity.

The closure is necessary for the removal of falsework for span supports. The falsework, which was erected in fall 2020, is a temporary steel column system between and outside of the girders. It is used to support the construction of the concrete deck, on top of which the light rail trains will travel.

Lynnwood Link will extend light rail into Snohomish County, serving four stations: Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center. For more information, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension.