Closure of 236th and 56th intersection planned for Oct. 6-13

Advance warning that the City of Mountlake Terrace plans to close the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West from Oct. 6-11, as part of the Main Street Revitalization Project.

The closure will accommodate paving of the northern side of 236th Street Southwest, which is weather dependent. The intersection is scheduled to be closed beginning Sunday morning, Oct. 6. Traffic will be detoured onto 58th Avenue West. The intersection is expected to remain closed until the evening of Friday, Oct. 11.

Businesses near this intersection will remain accessible throughout the closure, the city said. With the recent seasonal weather changes, both the Oct. 6 start and Oct. 11 end dates may shift earlier or later by one or more days. As weather conditions become more predictable closer to the start date, the city will provide additional information on any changes to this schedule.

Drivers should expect significant traffic delays during construction. Alternate travel routes are strongly advised.

Following this work, travel within the construction zone will generally return to normal until the top-most asphalt layer can be paved in warmer spring weather. Work by the city’s contractor and utility companies is expected to continue throughout the fall and winter along roadway shoulders and not impact traffic.

Weekly travel advisories on construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts) and are shared on social media. These updates are provided to keep the community informed about the type and location of traffic modifications that are in place.