Closure, detours on 214th Street Southwest planned Sept. 8-25

A full closure of 214th Street Southwest, immediately east of 38th Place West, is currently scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 8 and end on Sept. 25. These dates may later change depending on material delivery schedules.

This closure will allow the contractor of the adjacent development project to install a new culvert underneath 214th Street Southwest for potential fish passage, as required by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. People travelling from points north and south between Poplar Way and 44th Avenue West will be detoured onto 212th Street Southwest during this closure.

For more information, contact Traffic Engineer Mark Seferian at 425-744-6265 or mseferian@mltwa.gov.