Clerk at Edmonds 7-11 on Hwy 99 shot to death Friday; suspect still at large

A clerk at an Edmonds 7-11 store onHighway 99 was shot and killed Friday morning and Edmonds police are searching for a suspect in the case.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, a customer entered the 7-11 store — located at 8101 238th St. S.W. — just after 5 a.m. Friday and found the clerk laying on the floor, unresponsive and bleeding. “When Edmonds police units arrived at the store, they discovered the clerk, a 64-year-old man from Edmonds,was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Hawley said.

Police units from across Snohomish County, King County and the Washington State Patrol responded to the area and a K-9 unit was dispatched in an attempt to track and locate the suspect. The track was unsuccessful, Hawley said.

The Edmonds police detective unit was called to the scene, and will remain there for several hours collecting evidence.

Hawley said that one key piece of evidence has already been recovered — a store video of the incident. Police have released a still photograph from that video in the hope that the public can help identify the suspect. He is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, wearing black shoes, black pants and a red and black jacket. The hood of the jacket was up and his face was covered when he entered the store.

Police said the subject is a serious threat to the public, so anyone seeing him should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200. A phone tip line is available by calling 425-771-0212. Online tips can be submitted through www.edmondswa.gov/police/anonymous-tip.html.