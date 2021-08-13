Cleone Monson: Funeral mass Aug. 17 for longtime Mountlake Terrace resident



Cleone Monson

Aug. 7, 1927 – July 30, 2021

Cleone Florence Monson died peacefully at the age of 93 on July 30, 2021. Cleone was born in Comfrey, Minnesota on August 7, 1927 to Frank and Florence Bollig. On January 27, 1945, she married her lifetime love Allen J. Monson and later moved to Washington in 1963.

Allen and Cleone were married for 53 years until Al’s death on February 13, 1998. Cleone was a longtime resident of Mountlake Terrace and member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Gary Monson (Mary), Karol Milner (Glen), John Monson (Joellen), Paul Monson (Sandi O’Neil), Mary Wescott (Jeff), Curt Monson (Lynn), Clay Monson (Stacey) and Jim Monson (Kim). Along with her husband, daughters Joleen Frank and Luanne Harris preceded her in death. She is also survived by siblings Margie Schwaegerl, MN, Leola Hickman, CA, and Verle Bollig, MN, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cleone leaves behind a legacy of 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cleone was a good person. She was a devout Catholic and always cared for family and friends. Cleone was also an expert seamstress. She loved music and enjoyed the mountains and trees in the Pacific Northwest. She will be missed and remembered. In lieu of flowers we ask to have donations made to the Mercy House Project. See https://stpxparish.com/mercy-house-project.

All are invited to a Mass on Tuesday, August 17th, at 11:00 AM, Rosary at 10:30 AM, at St. Pius X in Mountlake Terrace. A private burial at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA will follow.