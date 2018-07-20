Classic car show in Lynnwood to benefit Nourishing Network

Fairwinds Brighton Court in Lynnwood is hosting a classic car show on Saturday, July 21 to benefit the Nourishing Network, which provides summer and weekend meals and hygiene items to local children and families in need.

During the event, attendees are invited to enjoy classic cars, a barbecue lunch, raffle and live music from the band GenRAShun.

All proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s Nourishing Network.

The event is free to attend. Barbecue will be $10, and it costs $10 to enter a car into the show.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairwinds Brighton Court, 6520 196th Street Southwest.