Classic car and motorcycle show rolls into downtown Edmonds Sept. 8

Save the date for Sunday, Sept. 8 when the Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show rolls into downtown Edmonds.
The event, hosted by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, attracts over 250 classic vehicles entries, while offering attendees a chance to dine and shop in downtown Edmonds. In addition, North Sound Church will offer a free pancake breakfast at 404 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vehicles must be 30 years or older to participate. The deadline to preregister is Monday, Sept. 2 and you can register online here. If you need to print and mail in your registration, download it here: 2024 Car Show Registration PDF.
Show vehicle parking starts at 7:30 for those who are preregistered and at 8:30 for day-of registrants.
Event schedule
Show vehicle parking: 7:30-10:45 a.m.
Show officially starts: 11 a.m.
Hot Rod Hangout: noon to 5 p.m. at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. Live bands, food trucks and a 21-plus beer garden.
Awards ceremony: 4:30 PM., 5th Avenue North and Bell Street.
The 2024 car show title sponsor is Dream Car Detail.
Learn more here.
