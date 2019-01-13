Classes, activities at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center offers a range of classes and activities for the community. Classes are $5 for members and $7 for non-members, per visit. Ask for a punch card and save — $40 punch card for 10 classes/members or a $60 punch card for 10 classes/non-members.

Music and Dance

Gentle Yoga – Improve balance, strength and flexibility. Reduce pain, stiffness and stress. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m.

Line Dancing Lessons – Here is your opportunity to learn a few steps. Thursdays 12:30-2:30 p.m. or 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.

MLT Seniors Line Dancing – Every Sunday from 1-3 p.m. for your dancing pleasure.

Square Dancing Lessons – Every Thursday from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Guitar – Guitar jam session held once a month, on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Ukulele – Ukulele Jam session held once a month, on the fourth or last Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Groups, classes and games Genealogy Round Table – Held weekly on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. Mexican Train -1st and 3rd Monday noon – 3 p.m. $1 donation requested Hand and Foot – 2nd and 4th Monday noon – 3 p.m. $1 donation requested Pinochle – Fridays from 10 a.m. – noon. $1 requested donation Cribbage – Every Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. Book Club – New books are available on the first of the month. Monthly meeting is held the last Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. Learn more about membership and other activities at www.mltseniorcenter.net.