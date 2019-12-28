Civic Campus fencing now in front of Mountlake Terrace Police Department

Due to construction for the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus project, fencing has been put up in front of the Mountlake Terrace Police Station main entrance.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace, an opening in the fencing can be found on the sidewalk that leads from the Mountlake Terrace Library to the police department — approximately across from the ballot drop box. Police station visitors are advised to walk along the sidewalk to access the main entrance.

Also, parking is on the library side during construction. Mountlake Terrace city staff are working with the project contractor to install signage regarding the project.