City to update its online recreation registration software

The City of Mountlake Terrace is updating features of its online software for recreation program registration, with a new customer portal that will be easier for people to navigate.

According to a city news release, features of the new system will include a modern user interface that will be optimized for mobile devices and will streamline the registration and payment process. Customers will also be able to view participation history as well as manage their own program information.

Nothing is required from users to update to the new upgraded system, as it will be performed by the registration software provider, with the launch date scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4.

To access an existing account or set up a new account, visit DaySmart Recreation.