City to install 28 bike racks at MLT civic facilities with grant funding

In 2014, the cities of Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds were jointly awarded $1.9 million in grant funds from the Verdant Health Commission to improve bicycle infrastructure and wayfinding throughout South Snohomish County. According to NextMLT, three were some additional funds left in the grant, and the City of Mountlake Terrace will be using some of the funding to install new bike racks throughout the city. There are currently very few bike racks at city parks.

So far, the new bike racks have already been installed at the Recreation Pavilion, Firefighters Memorial Park and Terrace Ridge Park. Throughout the spring, more racks will be installed at Ballinger Park (Senior Center/ball fields), Ballinger Park Boat Launch, Bicentennial Park, Evergreen Park, Jack Long Park, Forest Crest Park and Terrace Creek Park. New racks will also be installed at the Library that match the style of new racks to be installed at the new City Hall.

All these new racks — in addition to the new racks the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation installed at West Plaza — will make it much easier to stop around town by bike and have a safe place to lock up, NextMLT notes.