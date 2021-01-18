City to host virtual ribbon cutting Jan. 22 for Van Ry Boulevard opening

The City of Mountlake Terrace will hold a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 22 to celebrate the opening of Van Ry Boulevard, the new public roadway that connects 244th Street Southwest and 236th Street Southwest adjacent to the new Terrace Station development. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

Named in honor of the city’s former Engineering Services Director Willem (Will) Van Ry, who retired in 2014 after nearly 40 years of service, Van Ry Boulevard runs adjacent to the new Terrace Station development and the Lynnwood Link light rail project. An article about Mr. Van Ry and the new roadway will be featured in the February issue of the city’s newsletter.

The city’s virtual event will include the Mountlake Terrace City Council and staff, Will Van Ry, and representatives from Sierra Construction, Lake Union Partners and Rainier Pacific Properties.

If the public would like to listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (835 1672 5526) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (020421). A recording of the meeting will be posted later at www.cityofmlt.com/607.

“Will Van Ry is a consummate professional who served the Mountlake Terrace community with kindness, class and excellence,” said City Clerk/Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The city is pleased to pay homage to his impeccable public service that spanned four decades.”