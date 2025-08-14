City to host open house on engineering projects, Main Street Phase II Aug. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a transportation impact fee and Main Street Phase II open house from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20, at city hall.
The presentation will also be available over Zoom and will include background on the transportation impact fee (TIF) program and how it works and a list of proposed engineering projects funded by the TIF. The city is also seeking public feedback on the proposed projects.
Attendees will also receive an update on the Main Street Phase II project.
Free food, beverages and parking are provided.
Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W. Mountlake Terrace, WA.
To attend virtually, use the Zoom meeting link with the meeting ID number.
Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/4dEjJQl
Meeting ID: 885 8228 0538
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.