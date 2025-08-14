City to host open house on engineering projects, Main Street Phase II Aug. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a transportation impact fee and Main Street Phase II open house from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20, at city hall.

The presentation will also be available over Zoom and will include background on the transportation impact fee (TIF) program and how it works and a list of proposed engineering projects funded by the TIF. The city is also seeking public feedback on the proposed projects.

Attendees will also receive an update on the Main Street Phase II project.

Free food, beverages and parking are provided.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W. Mountlake Terrace, WA.

To attend virtually, use the Zoom meeting link with the meeting ID number.

Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/4dEjJQl

Meeting ID: 885 8228 0538