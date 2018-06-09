City to host Economic Vitality Strategy and Town Center Task Force meeting June 12

The next Economic Vitality Strategy and Town Center Task Force meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 starting at 6 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace City Council Chambers, located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220. The public is encouraged to attend.

The purpose of this planning effort is to identify and develop recommended updates to the City’s Economic Vitality Strategy, development codes and Town Center Subarea Plan to support and encourage the types of development desired by the community with a specific focus on the Town Center Subarea. The goal of the series of meetings is to obtain input from the community to help SCJ Alliance prepare recommendations on, and City Council appointed Town Center Task Force assist with the development of, potential updates to these strategies, codes and plan.

Over the next several months, SCJ Alliance and the Task Force will also conduct a meeting on Aug. 8, an open house on Aug. 21 and submit recommendations to the Planning Commission and City Council for their consideration before the end of 2018. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the discussion about the future of the community and the Town Center area.

For more information about the Economic Vitality and Town Center planning process, please visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/1936 or contact Community and Economic Development at 425-744-6281.