City to continue distribution of face masks to low-income residents July 14

The City of Mountlake Terrace is continuing its distribution of cloth face coverings to low-income residents during the next two Tuesdays — July 14 and 21 — from 5-6 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive.
Residents who cannot travel to the distribution site can call City Hall at 425-776-1161 and the city will make sure you get one.
In addition, the city will be mailing two face masks to each home and business in a few weeks to help ensure compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s order requiring their use in public. The cost to purchase and mail the face coverings will be reimbursed with federal CARES Act funding.