City to continue distribution of face masks to low-income residents July 14

The City of Mountlake Terrace is continuing its distribution of cloth face coverings to low-income residents during the next two Tuesdays — July 14 and 21 — from 5-6 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive.

Residents who cannot travel to the distribution site can call City Hall at 425-776-1161 and the city will make sure you get one.