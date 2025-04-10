City taking applications for Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce April 10-24

The City of Mountlake Terrace is recruiting volunteers until April 24 to serve on a new limited-term Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce.

The group of 15 or fewer people will recommend budget strategies to the city council for a long-range fiscal sustainability plan and must commit to participating in a series of meetings and discussions over the next four to seven months, with the active sessions taking place from June to September.

Recruitment starts April 10 and closes April 24 at 5 p.m., with a short vetting and selection process to follow.

The task force will be supported by city staff and consultants, who will examine the city’s operating budget, identify the underlying issues, evaluate potential solutions and provide recommendations to the city manager and city council. The recommendations will comprise an in-depth review of expenses, revenues, efficiencies, and service levels.

After the city council approves these recommendations, staff will work toward adopting the budget strategies to include in the city’s Fiscal Sustainability Plan and future budget actions. The city council has the ultimate decision-making authority and responsibility for finances.

Ideal members will have some of the following attributes:

– An interest in accounting and finance.

– An awareness of budgets and public policy.

– A passion for public service.

– Experience with civic discourse.

– A commitment to community.

– Good problem-solving skills.

People from all backgrounds and experience levels will be considered. Homeowners, renters, business owners and developers can apply. Everyone on the task force will be encouraged to offer their expertise and diverse perspectives to enrich decision-making.

The city states that the budget is balanced and has sufficient funds to operate and contribute to reserves. However, increases in expenditures and reductions in revenues need to be adjusted over the next few years.

Interested candidates should review the requirements on the City of Mountlake Terrace website and apply by April 24 at cityofmlt.com/2263/Fiscal-Sustainability-Taskforce-FST

Background, context and financial graphs can be found on the city’s Fiscal Forecast here: cityofmlt.com/2131/Financial-Forecast