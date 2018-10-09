City staff to present proposed 2019-20 budgets at special council meetings Oct. 10-11

Citizens can learn about the proposed City of Mountlake Terrace 2019-2020 budget when department heads make their presentations this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 10-11, during city council special work sessions.

Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor.

The agenda for Oct. 10 is:

– City Council/City Manager/Community Relations

– Recreation Services, Parks and Property Management, including draft Recreation and Park fees for 2019-2023

– Police and Municipal Court

The agenda for Oct. 11 is:

– Public Works, including review of Civil Engineering Construction Development fees schedule

– Community and Economic Development, including review of Building and Fire fees and land use fees schedule

– Administrative Services