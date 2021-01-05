City staff now planning for February move to new MLT Civic Campus

City of Mountlake Terrace staff have begun planning for their upcoming move from the interim City Hall to the new Civic Campus in the latter part of February.

According to this week’s City Manager’s report, plans include a citywide mailing that will include the new location as well as updated city emails. In addition, the city is requesting proposals from firms interested in providing moving/relocation services, including relocating furniture, files, equipment, computers, printers and office materials.

You can see the RFP here. Submittals are due by noon on Jan. 22, 2021.