City sponsoring volunteer cleanup at Ballinger Park April 24

In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the City of Mountlake Terrace invites residents to join the Mountlake Terrace Volunteer Park Cleanup on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to about noon. The work party will be held at Ballinger Park and if enough volunteers attend, some may be sent to work at Veterans Memorial Park.

Individuals, families and groups are welcome to help beautify the park. If you have a group that would like to participate, contact Parks and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at 425-776-1811 to register in advance.

All interested volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. on April 24 outside in front of Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Dr., for a brief meeting. The city requires all volunteers to wear face coverings for this initial meeting and strongly encourages you to wear face coverings while working. However, if you remain in your household group with sufficient distance from others, you may work in the park without a mask but please exercise courtesy to mask up when passing by others. The city will have extra face coverings and hand sanitizer on hand for those who need it.

Common activities include pruning, raking, invasive plant removal, and picking up trash. Ballinger Park can be very wet, so volunteers should monitor the weather and wear boots if there has been recent rain. It’s also recommended that everyone bring work gloves. Volunteers are encouraged to bring along rakes and non-electric pruning tools if possible so there are enough tools to go around.

In lieu of the traditional lunch provided by the Mountlake Terrace City Cuncil, there will be individually wrapped snacks, coffee, and water for the volunteers.