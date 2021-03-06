City sponsoring free webinar March 10 on alternatives to lawn

Are you dreading mowing the lawn or tired of a mossy lawn after a long winter? Stop the battle against moss and learn more about alternatives to lawn by attending a free webinar provided by Snohomish Conservation District and sponsored by City of Mountlake Terrace on Wednesday, March 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

If this time isn’t convenient, no need to worry. The city will record the webinar and post a link to it on the stormwater webpage, www.cityofmlt.com/362, so you can watch it later and share with friends and family.

The webinar covers ways to reduce your impacts from yard care, even on a property that you don’t own or can’t modify. To register, visit Alternatives to Lawn Webinar Tickets, Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite.

Next month, join the city for a Natural Yard Care class on April 14, at noon, to learn about natural ways to keep your lawn healthy without pesticides and wasteful watering.

For questions or more information, contact Laura Reed, stormwater program manager, at lreed@mltwa.gov.