City shares design ideas for Phase 2 of Evergreen Playfield #3

Posted: February 15, 2024 3
L-R: Senior Associate Don Campbell and Randal Taylor of RWD Landscape Architects and City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz give a presentation of Phase 2 for Evergreen Playfield #3 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall Feb. 13. (Photo by Rick Sinnett)

The City of Mountlake Terrace earlier this week hosted a public presentation followed by a question-and-answer session to share design plans for Phase 2 of Mountlake Terrace’s Evergreen Playfield #3.

Senior Associate Don Campbell and Randal Taylor of RWD Landscape Architects and City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz presented the design progress in person to an audience of 10, with others attending online.

During the Feb. 13 meeting, Campbell explained some of the landscaping and landmarks of the park will change with the redesign, but the existing memorials will be preserved and relocated.

“We’re going to lose the planter where the flagpole is and the memorial bench and the memorial plaque … but we’re going to find locations for those,” he said.

Also, eight small trees will be lost but they will be replaced according to the city’s recently adopted tree code.

An audience member asked about the possibility of skateboard features at the park. Campbell explained that the park size is too compact to accommodate that request.

One audience member mentioned the accumulation of garbage in the park’s shrubs and underbrush and asked how that can be managed. Campbell responded that much of the shrubbery and underbrush will be removed.

The concern about noise from pickleball games was also raised. The game uses hard paddles, making it almost twice as loud as tennis. This has resulted in complaints and –in some cases – lawsuits by residents close to pickleball courts.

Campbell said they are working with USA Pickleball to reduce game noise.

Betz said a public feedback session with additional options on the final design will be scheduled, and the public will be notified of the date on social media.

An aerial view shows the layout of Evergreen Playfield #3 and the surrounding features that will be upgraded or replaced. (Graphics courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace)
This map indicates eight key renovation sites, including new parking stalls and improved accessibility.
This map shows the location of the new restrooms with an ADA parking stall in relation to 56th Avenue West. There is an ADA-accessible path to the restrooms and the playfield.
The current restroom and concession building was built in 1971. ADA accessibility was not required until 1976.
Although this is not an image of the building the City of Mountlake Terrace chose, it is a prefabricated building with similar aesthetics.
This image shows the location of the new maintenance building, located next to 56th Avenue West. It has easy access to the park’s features.
The architecture of the current maintenance building, at left, gives away its 1971 construction date. On the right is a sample building modernized with improved equipment storage and vehicle access.
The north side of the playfield will have a spectators’ lawn on the northern side, a new dumpster enclosure, new accessible parking spots, and a wheelchair-friendly asphalt trail to the playground.
Besides new bleachers and dugouts, the playfield will have a mud-free synthetic field, along with a drainage system. The color of the infield will be brown, closer to natural dirt, rather than having an orange hue.
The stairs that lead down to 224th Street Southwest will be replaced with an accessible incline that will keep the grade at about 3%.
Although the lower area doesn’t have ADA paths to the upper area with Playfield #3, it has accessible parking and paths to the refinished tennis courts and sitting areas.
The new tennis court will be leveled and remove the “love spots” in which water loves to collect. Fun fact: The tennis term “love,” meaning a score of 0, comes from the French word “l’oeuf,” which sounds like “love” but means “egg.”

— By Rick Sinnett

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME