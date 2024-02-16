City shares design ideas for Phase 2 of Evergreen Playfield #3

The City of Mountlake Terrace earlier this week hosted a public presentation followed by a question-and-answer session to share design plans for Phase 2 of Mountlake Terrace’s Evergreen Playfield #3.

Senior Associate Don Campbell and Randal Taylor of RWD Landscape Architects and City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz presented the design progress in person to an audience of 10, with others attending online.

During the Feb. 13 meeting, Campbell explained some of the landscaping and landmarks of the park will change with the redesign, but the existing memorials will be preserved and relocated.

“We’re going to lose the planter where the flagpole is and the memorial bench and the memorial plaque … but we’re going to find locations for those,” he said.

Also, eight small trees will be lost but they will be replaced according to the city’s recently adopted tree code.

An audience member asked about the possibility of skateboard features at the park. Campbell explained that the park size is too compact to accommodate that request.

One audience member mentioned the accumulation of garbage in the park’s shrubs and underbrush and asked how that can be managed. Campbell responded that much of the shrubbery and underbrush will be removed.

The concern about noise from pickleball games was also raised. The game uses hard paddles, making it almost twice as loud as tennis. This has resulted in complaints and –in some cases – lawsuits by residents close to pickleball courts.

Campbell said they are working with USA Pickleball to reduce game noise.

Betz said a public feedback session with additional options on the final design will be scheduled, and the public will be notified of the date on social media.

— By Rick Sinnett