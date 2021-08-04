City seeks volunteers for MLT Diversity Commission

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking applicants for an interim appointment to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Commissioner Gary Hale resigned recently after moving outside city limits.

The seven-member commission serves to promote and embrace diversity through action, education and guidance. As a group, they seek to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates every person in our community.

The vommission meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The meetings are currently being conducted via Zoom, with the option to participate by telephone. At some point, the meetings will take place in person at City Hall.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council established the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission on Aug. 3, 2020. The initial appointments were given staggered terms, and the term for the newly vacant position expires on June 30, 2023. Future appointments will have a term of three years.

Applicants must be residents of Mountlake Terrace. The city strongly encourages people of cultural, racial, religious, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age and disability diversities to apply.Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Apply online at www.cityofmlt.com/2084. For paper applications, call 425-776-1161. Paper applications can be returned by mail (City Clerk, City of Mountlake Terrace, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043).