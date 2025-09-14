City seeks comments on new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategic plan

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace is inviting public comment on a new plan, “Together we Thrive: A Strategic Plan to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” The plan is aimed at identifying actions the city can take to ensure that all community members have equitable access to city services.

According to a City news release, between 2021 and 2025, City representatives and consultants conducted research with the community, commissioners, councilmembers and staff about actions Mountlake Terrace can take to create a more inclusive and equitable place to live, work, attend school, worship and visit. This plan incorporated major themes from dozens of meetings and conversations, online public surveys and internal staff surveys.

Here is a summary of the action steps that will be prioritized through 2027:

Reduce barriers to participation in the civic process, in particular for people who historically have been underrepresented in these processes.

Provide information in languages other than English and offer alternatives for people with intellectual, hearing and vision disabilities per federal law.

Improve the promotion of financial assistance for city programs.

Evaluate the consequences of proposed code language, policies, plans and procedures that could have an adverse impact on certain groups and consider options to improve outcomes.

Recruit staff and contractors who reflect community demographics.

Offer programs and events that are more applicable to the current population of Mountlake Terrace.

The plan was prepared by staff in coordination with the City Council, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission, Mountlake Terrace community members, and consultants from The Vida Agency and Equity Through Action. An update to this plan will be made in 2027.