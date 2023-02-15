City seeks applicants for planning commission vacancy

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking applicants for a vacancy on the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the city council on community development, land use and code updates.
Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Residents can apply here: bit.ly/3YWAait
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.